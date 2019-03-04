Parliament: Time to re-look infrastructure of junior colleges?

SINGAPORE - Since National Junior College was opened in 1969 as Singapore's first junior college, the JC curriculum has been reviewed and enhanced periodically.

But perhaps it is time to also look at the JCs' physical campuses, and "consider whether the older JCs have adequate facilities to deal with the expanded curriculum requirements for now and the future", said Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) during the debate on the education budget in Parliament on Monday (March 4).

He said: "The bulk of JCs are more than 30 years old.

"What are the development plans that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has to ensure that older JC campuses are upgraded, adequately resourced and conducive for their students and teachers?"

Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) also said that the newly merged Jurong Pioneer JC is located at the site of Pioneer JC.

He said: "The site of the old Jurong JC will be near to a new MRT station when the Jurong Regional Line opens in 2026, which would improve connectivity for the students. Wouldn't (that) be a better site?"

Aside from Jurong Pioneer JC, the other merged JCs are: Anderson Serangoon JC, Tampines Meridian JC and Yishun Innova JC. The mergers were announced in 2017, due to Singapore's falling birth rate.