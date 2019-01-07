New year, new beginnings for merged junior colleges

SINGAPORE - The first day of school can be filled with a spectrum of emotions, from apprehension to anticipation.

For the Junior College 2 cohort at Tampines Meridian Junior College (TMJC) on Monday (Jan 7), it was a day to remember, as the new merged school started its first academic year.

When the Straits Times visited during morning assembly, students and staff sang the national anthem and recited the pledge with their fists over their hearts. But there was no singing of the school song.

They also watched in silence as the flags bearing the crests of its predecessors Tampines JC and Meridian JC were lowered, before the new TMJC flag was hoisted.

In an address to the students, TMJC's new principal Ms Pamela Yoong said it was "a reminder to all of us that we carry the heritage and culture of two parent colleges".

Aside from TMJC, which is using the premises of Meridian JC in Pasir Ris, the other merged JCs are: Anderson Serangoon JC, Jurong Pioneer JC and Yishun Innova JC. J1 students who started last year are the pioneering merger batch.

The mergers of the eight colleges were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) in April 2017 due to Singapore's falling birth rate. The MOE also said in January last year that the merged JCs would bear the original names of both colleges, with the older college coming first.

TMJC student Abdul Qayyum Zaki Zulkifli, 17, said he was excited for the new year ahead.

"On our first day of school last year, we were introduced to the school facilities and culture - the seniors from both colleges performed a flash-mob dance for us," he said.

But this year, the students had a "pleasant surprise".

Instead of jumping straight into lessons, the 850-strong cohort gathered in the canteen after assembly for a batch breakfast provided by the school, where they munched on pastries, cookies and fruit, washed down by chilled packets of Milo.

English literature teacher Wee Liang Tong, who is also the school staff developer, said this was a tradition carried over from Tampines JC.

"This is our way of showing care for the students. Even if it's not breakfast, we will do it through some other ways throughout the year," Mr Wee, 44, added.

The school also gathered to watch a friendly football game between the male students and staff on TMJC's newly re-turfed pitch.

Qayyum, who is the school's student council president, took part in the game. He said: "This made us see the teachers in a different light. They are always in the classroom, but today, the game was something new for us to enjoy.

"Even students and teachers who were not playing were cheering on the sidelines and everyone was involved."

For General Paper (GP) teacher Tan Ju Ling, the day reminded her of her own JC experience. She was part of the second batch to attend Meridian JC in 2004, when everything was also relatively new. She was an English Literature student under Mr Wee's charge then.

Ms Tan, 32, started teaching in Tampines JC upon graduating from the National Institute of Education in 2012. "I looked forward to the merger because TMJC is not a new environment and so it's easy for me to assimilate. I had a lot of good memories in Meridian," she said.

"As for the kids, they are very adaptable. I'm trying to keep my communication channels open with them now - I hope to be able to give them a space to grow and explore."

The school will also be giving uniforms - one top, two bottoms and one set of PE attire - free-of-charge to each J2 student. The uniforms were designed with input from students and staff.

But besides the new uniform and school culture, some in this batch of students who are sitting the A-level exams at the end of this year will also have to adapt to new tutors.

TMJC student Jolin Teo, 17, who has a new form teacher and GP teacher, said: "We knew about the merger before we came into this school, so when it happened, it didn't come as a shock.

"We see it more as a fresh experience... I believe the new teachers can guide us well."

And while the new batch of J1s will start school only next month, they will also have a hand in shaping the college's new culture.

The school song, mission, vision and values have yet to be decided.

The house system, which is used to group students during intra-college student activities, will also need to be revamped.

Ms Yoong told ST that she would involve the new batch in these decisions, adding that she wanted the school identity to be owned by all.

"I don't want to set rigid parameters because I want to open the offer to students to dream and create for themselves," she said.