Online registration for MOE kindergarten enrolment in 2021 starts Feb 7

SINGAPORE - A total of 36 Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens are open for registration for children entering Kindergarten 1 next year.

This is an increase from 29 kindergartens in 2019.

For this year's registration exercise, parents can register their children online from 9am on Feb 7 to 4pm on Feb 11.

Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born between Jan 2, 2016, and Jan 1, 2017. Parents can visit the kindergartens from Feb 1 to 8 during the pre-schools' open houses to tour the facilities and learn more about them.

Parents will be informed of the registration outcome by March 31.

MOE kindergartens cater to children aged five and six, and were set up to provide quality and affordable pre-school education and to raise the quality of early childhood practices here.

These kindergartens were first set up in 2014 and will play a greater role in the pre-school sector, as the ministry plans to run a total of 50 kindergartens by 2023.

For more information on the MOE kindergarten registration exercise, visit the MOE website.