Seven new MOE kindergartens to be set up in 2021

SINGAPORE - Seven new Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will open in 2021, it was announced on Monday (Aug 6).

This will mean there will be a total of 36 MOE kindergartens across the island in three years' time, double the current number, Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah said on a visit to MK @ Punggol Cove Primary School.

A third of the spaces at MOE kindergartens are allocated to children from lower income households. Each kindergarten cohort is made up of 160 children.

The seven to be set up in 2021 will be located in primary schools and also offer Kindergarten Care services - an after-school childcare service.

The primary schools are: Greendale, Cedar, Mayflower, Meridian, Tampines, West View and Zhenghua.

Children enrolled in an MOE kindergarten will receive priority access to the primary school they are located at, under phase 2(A)2 of the P1 Registration Exercise.

Currently the MOE operates 18 kindergartens across the island but it previously announced plans to set up another seven next year - two of which will be relocated, and another six in 2020.

The MOE aims to operate 50 MOE kindergartens by 2023.



Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah interacting with the children at MK @ Punggol Cove Primary School. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Related Story More parents enrolling kids in MOE kindergartens

Related Story More than 2,000 applications for MOE kindergartens

Ms Indranee said: "What we wanted to ensure was that every child (receives) opportunities. The key for MOE is accessibility, affordability and good quality education."

Fifteen of the 36 MOE kindergartens will be situated in north-eastern Singapore.

Ms Indranee said that this is to cater to young families, and that Kindergarten Care would also help in this regard.

"Early childhood will remain one of our priorities," she added. "We want to make sure the children get a good start in life."