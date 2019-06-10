NUS accepts recommendations for tougher penalties on sexual misconduct; minimum 1-year suspension for serious offences

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore has accepted all the recommendations by a review committee on sexual misconduct, including tougher penalties such as a minimum one-year suspension for serious offences and immediate explusion for severe or aggravated cases.

The committee was set up to review the university's disciplinary and support frameworks after an undergraduate who was filmed in the shower at a hostel questioned what she described as the lenient punishment meted out to the perpetrator.

Madam Kay Kuok, a barrister-at-law and a member of the NUS Board of Trustees, set out some of the recommendations in an e-mail to students, staff and alumni on Monday (June 10).

They include: tougher penalties for sexual misconduct such as a minimum one-year suspension for serious offences that the Board of Discipline and/or the Disciplinary Appeals Board cannot override or remove; immediate expulsion for severe or aggravated cases of sexual misconduct at the first Board of Discipline hearing; giving victims a greater voice in the disciplinary process; and setting a clear timeline for the disciplinary process and streamlining the number of entities involved.

In her letter, Madam Kuok said the committee had studied global best practices at leading universities and consulted experts before coming up with the recommendations. The committee also consulted the NUS community through 15 in-person engagement sessions and an online

survey of students conducted by an independent research consultancy.

She said: "The higher benchmark will send a strong message that the University does not tolerate sexual misconduct and serve as a strong

deterrent".

In April, Miss Monica Baey, 23, posted a series of Instagram stories detailing how she was filmed in the shower at Eusoff Hall last November and expressed unhappiness with how the university dealt with the case. The culprit, 23-year-old undergraduate Nicholas Lim, was ordered to write Ms Baey a letter of apology, was suspended for a semester, barred from entering halls and residences and had to undergo counselling. He was handed a conditional warning by the police.

Miss Baey's posts sparked a discussion about disciplinary processes in universities and how sexual misconduct cases are handled.

Since the issue came under the spotlight, NUS has increased the number of guards at hostels, and said it will be adding hundreds of CCTV cameras and enhancing the security and privacy of toilets in halls and sports facilities.

In addition to Madam Kuok, the committee members are Singapore Management University president Lily Kong; law firm WongPartnership managing partner Ng Wai King; NUS president Tan Eng Chye; Professor Chan Heng Chee, who is ambassador-at-large with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a member of the Yale-NUS governing board; NUS Students' Union deputy student life secretary Richard Wang; Ms Tay Pei Ling, president of King Edward VII Hall in NUS; and graduate fellow Murni Marisa Mahat from Tembusu College.