Move to remove exams at Primary 2 level draws mixed reactions

SINGAPORE - Starting next year, Primary 2 pupils will no longer have to sit for assessments and exams.

Their teachers will continue using bite-sized forms of assessments such as worksheets, class work and homework to gauge their students' learning, but their grades will not count towards an overall assessment score.

In 2010, the Ministry of Education (MOE) did away with exams at Primary 1 - pupils were graded through informal assessments - and Primary 2 pupils had to sit only one final-year exam.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who announced the changes to school heads earlier this week at the annual Workplan Seminar, said those changes in 2010 "reduced stress for lower primary school students, who by and large enjoy school more".

Said Mr Ong: "We will build on this good work. We know that teaching and learning comprises three important components - curricular goals and content, pedagogy and assessment - and together they form a triangle.

"Today, the three components are not balanced. As we overemphasised assessment, we inadvertently reduced the time available for schools to focus on teaching and learning. We need to redress this balance."

Parents and educators had mixed feelings over the latest change.

Related Story Parents must play a part in helping their children discover the joy of learning

Related Story 5 key changes to exams and assessments in schools

Some parents raised concerns that, without a proper benchmark, they might be unable to gauge their children's standards.

Mrs Cheryl Sim, 49, who has a Primary 1 son in Tao Nan School, said: "In Primary 1, it's good not to have exams so the kids can adjust to a new learning environment.

"But once they are in Primary 2, it might actually be good to have a formal assessment of how they are doing and if they have any catching up to do, before it's too late."

However, some others welcomed the change.

Mrs Dadina Wong, 42, whose son will start Primary 1 in Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) next year, said of the change: "I am comforted. The kids will be less stressed - maybe we don't have to send him for tuition, but rather we can revise slowly with him in our own time.

"It's a different kind of learning and we have more time to manage it as well."

Educators also said that informal modes of assessment would give them a more holistic understanding of their pupils' progress. Moreover, the two exam-free years would allow them to reflect on and explore the way they teach.

Mr Dominic Sy, year head of the Primary 1 and 2 levels at Henry Park Primary School, added: "The removal of exams at P1 and P2 enables students to better transit from kindergarten to Primary 1 by focusing on strengthening their social-emotional competencies and equipping them with important life skills without placing undue stress on them."