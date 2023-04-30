Economist Tan Khee Giap warns of investment scam that uses his name; one victim lost over $20,000

SINGAPORE – Well-known economist Tan Khee Giap has warned of an investment scam after a woman lost more than $20,000 following the instructions of a fraudster impersonating him.

The chairman of the Singapore National Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation told The Straits Times on Sunday that he found out about the scam in February.

That was when Dr Tan, 65, was contacted by people after they registered with an investment group purportedly helmed by him.

“I feel sorry for those who were deceived,” said Dr Tan, who filed a police report in the same month.

“I’m upset because these people who were cheated said they have been my fans for years through my public speaking engagements or media and television appearances.”

At least one woman fell prey to the scam, Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao reported on Sunday.

A 52-year-old victim who wanted to be known only as Ms Wen said she came across an Instagram account supposedly owned by Dr Tan in early April.

The account had a link to a WhatsApp group chat in which “Dr Tan” would give investment tips on gold, futures and foreign currencies.

Ms Wen, a clerk, said there were more than 20 people in the WhatsApp group, and that only “Dr Tan” and his “assistants” could send messages.

The scammers would instruct members to go to a website which they claimed was an online investment platform.

Ms Wen said she invested nearly $25,000 over three weeks and made a profit of about US$18,600 (S$24,800). But when she tried to withdraw part of the funds, she was rejected by the system.

When Ms Wen requested for the return of her initial investment, she was told that she had to pay a “handling fee” of 10 per cent, or $2,477.

After she transferred the money and did not get replies to her messages, she reported the matter to the police.

Dr Tan, who advises other victims to do the same, said: “I do not conduct private investment chat groups.

“My public speaking engagements, lectures and classes are usually advertised, and participants are always solicited through official organisers which clearly state their company name.”