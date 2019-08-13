'Echo boomers' will have kids in time: Minister

The number of babies born here last year fell to an eight-year low, but Manpower Minister Josephine Teo is optimistic that today's young people will soon marry and have babies of their own.

Give them time, she said in an interview, as these "echo boomers" - the children of baby boomers - are marrying and having children later.

Mrs Teo also said a wider cultural shift is needed. There is now greater recognition that both genders play an equal role in raising children. Companies also see the value of flexible work arrangements, but there is some way to go in changing employers' attitudes.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS