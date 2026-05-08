Duo to be charged over fraudulent registration of SIM cards after raid on retailers

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The mobile lines were allegedly used in impersonation scams.

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old Malaysian man and a 51-year-old Singaporean woman are expected to be charged on May 9 over the alleged fraudulent registration of SIM cards.

In a statement on May 8, the police said the case came after an enforcement operation against errant retailers conducted by officers from the Anti-Scam Command on May 7 .

The registered post-paid SIM cards were later allegedly used by overseas syndicates in scams.

Another four men and four women, aged between 17 and 61, are assisting in investigations, the police added.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly used the information of actual customers to pre-register for additional post-paid SIM cards, while the woman had allegedly supplied SIM cards registered using another person’s information to others.

The mobile lines were allegedly used in impersonation scams.

The police said the man is expected to be charged with the fraudulent registration of a SIM card that facilitates criminal activity.

The woman is expected to be charged with transacting SIM cards registered using another person’s personal information for criminal activity.

The police said criminal syndicates exploit local SIM cards as a communication channel for scams, illegal money lending and vice, among other illicit activities.

Those convicted of facilitating the fraudulent registration of a SIM card that facilitates criminal activity can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. They may also receive up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Those convicted of transacting a SIM card registered using another person’s personal information for criminal activity can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Information on the misuse of SIM cards can be found on the police’s website.

To report someone who could be involved in the registration of SIM cards for illicit purposes, call the police on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.