Driving centre students turned away as their TraceTogether records indicate proximity with Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Some students taking lessons at ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) have been turned away as their TraceTogether App showed that they had been in close proximity with Covid-19 cases.

The Straits Times is aware of at least two driving students to date who were turned away.

In a notice on its website and app, the driving centre said: "For entry into ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, please note that the TraceTogether App is required. As a safety precaution, entry will not be allowed should your TraceTogether App display 'Possible Exposures'."

Students whose theory or practical lessons fall within the 14 days from the date of "possible exposure" are encouraged to cancel them online in advance.

"For lessons scheduled for today and tomorrow, please submit this Possible Exposure Cancellation Request Form. Lesson fees will be refunded into your store value account within three working days upon cancellation," the notice added.

The form requires students to submit their Learner ID, as well as venues where they were possibly exposed to a Covid-19 case and their last possible exposure date according to their TraceTogether and SafeEntry records.

The Straits Times has contacted CDC for comment.