Driving centre takes down notice requiring students to show TraceTogether data before entry

SINGAPORE - ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) has removed a notice on its website which announced that entry to the driving centre would be denied if visitors' TraceTogether app showed that they had been in close proximity to Covid-19 cases.

A new notice was put up on Friday morning (May 7).

The new notice said: "In line with the latest guidelines from the relevant authorities, the TraceTogether app or TraceTogether token is required for entry into ComfortDelGro Driving Centre with effect from May 17, 2021. Check-in with identification cards will discontinue from June 1, 2021.

"We will be reaching out to assist learners who have already submitted their request form to postpone their tests. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

On Thursday, the company had put up a notice on its website to inform driving school students and visitors that the TraceTogether app was required for entry into the centre. Those whose TraceTogether records showed that they have possible exposures to Covid-19 cases would be barred from entering the driving centre.

CDC had also said that TraceTogether tokens and identity cards could also be used to enter the premises, although it did not explain how it would check the exposure status of those who use their NRICs to check in.

On Thursday night, the TraceTogether website announced that its administrators were aware that several businesses were using information on the app to grant or deny public access to their premises. It emphasised that anyone assessed to have been a close contact of a Covid-19 case would have been called by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"These app features are intended for personal reference and care. We are working with MOH and the relevant agencies to address this and will provide an update once it's ready," it said on its post.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, cruise operator Dream Cruises announced that passengers of World Dream whose TraceTogether app indicated possible exposure are prohibited from sailing between Friday and May 19. Those who were at Tan Tock Seng Hospital from April 18 onwards are also barred.

Fellow cruise operator Royal Caribbean has also sent out messages to inform its customers that those with possible exposures flagged on their TraceTogether data will be denied boarding.

The Straits Times has contacted both cruise companies and Singapore Tourism Board for comment.