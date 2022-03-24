Vivian Balakrishnan makes stop in United Arab Emirates on working trip to Middle East

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (March 24) visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a trip to the Middle East.

As small states and hubs in the respective regions, Singapore and the UAE share mutual interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

As part of the working visit, Dr Balakrishnan met and had lunch with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ministers also had an in-depth exchange on regional and global developments, MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan also congratulated the UAE on hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai successfully despite the pandemic.

The minister also met Mr Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Co to exchange views on pandemic recovery and discussed developments globally and in the region.