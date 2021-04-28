DPM Heng receives highest May Day award; among 143 honoured for contributions to labour movement

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat received the top May Day accolade this year for his efforts in helping businesses stay afloat and for preserving the livelihoods of workers here amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Medal of Honour is conferred by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to individuals who have rendered distinguished services to the labour movement.

Mr Heng, 60, who is also Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, was recognised for playing an instrumental role in helping firms weather the economic crisis through the five Budgets last year. He also pushed for policies that go towards equipping workers with skills necessary for remaining employable.

On Wednesday (April 28), Mr Heng - who announced on April 8 that he would step aside as the leader of the People's Action Party's fourth-generation team and designated successor to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong - was one of 143 individuals and organisations who received awards for their exemplary contributions.

The Covid-19 outbreak brought about an unprecedented crisis and was the "most daunting challenge" that his team at the Ministry of Finance had faced, Mr Heng said in an interview with NTUC blog LabourBeat.

"But the situation was even more daunting for businesses and our workers," he added. "For some, their businesses came to a halt overnight. Workers were worried about getting paid and keeping their job."

To support them, Budget measures that would typically take several months were designed in weeks and implemented as quickly as possible.

One major policy is the Jobs Support Scheme, which helps offset part of the wages of local workers.

"We are very mindful that if a breadwinner loses his or her job, it would affect the whole family. So we made helping companies retain their workers a key plank of our support," said Mr Heng, who highlighted the labour movement's efforts in reaching out to firms and workers, and contributing in the implementation of some schemes.

Mr Heng also touched on the Industry Transformation Maps - blueprints that map out how 23 key industries here should transform themselves for the future - and explained that pushing ahead with these efforts would better prepare businesses and workers for a post-Covid-19 world.

He added: "The purpose of economic restructuring is to create more opportunities and better jobs for our people."

His award comes about a week after PM Lee announced changes to Singapore's Cabinet line-up. Mr Heng will pass his Finance portfolio on to current Education Minister Lawrence Wong from May 15.

When asked what he would like to be known for, Mr Heng replied: "It is not so much what an individual has contributed. What matters for Singapore is for leaders to set aside our personal interests and ego, to focus on the big picture and what is in the best interest of our nation."

Other May Day award recipients included union leaders, government officials and companies advancing workers' interests, as well as workers who are role models.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs Chee Hong Tat and Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam received the Distinguished Service Award for their contributions.



Mr Chee Hong Tat (left) and Mr Aubeck Kam received the Distinguished Service Award for their contributions. PHOTOS: DESMOND WEE, MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY



As part of the Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Chee will be joining the labour movement and will relinquish his appointment in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He will replace Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, who is currently the NTUC deputy secretary-general.

This year's May Day Awards ceremony was held over two sessions at Downtown East and streamed online on Zoom. Last year, the physical ceremony was cancelled due to tightened Covid-19 measures, but awardees were still recognised.

NTUC president Mary Liew said there were many instances of government leaders, union leaders and employers working together to cushion the impact of Covid-19 last year.

She added: "Our workers also deserve praise for displaying resilience, adapting to changes and helping one another... as we faced off with the pandemic and adjust to the emerging new norm."