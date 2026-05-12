DPM Gan Kim Yong reappointed as MAS chairman

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will hold the position of Monetary Authority of Singapore board chairman for another three years.

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong has been reappointed as the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) board.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, who was appointed to the board position in May 2024, succeeding then Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, will hold the position for another three years, from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2029 .

MAS also announced the appointment of Mr Ong Pang Thye as a member of the board for a term of three years until May 31, 2029 , with effect from June 1 .

He is currently vice-chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and s its on the boards of Temasek, Singapore Power and MOH Holdings . Mr Ong was formerly managing partner at KPMG Singapore.

Welcoming Mr Ong’s appointment, DPM Gan said: “His experience in accounting and consulting work in a broad range of industries will be valuable to the MAS board as we navigate an increasingly complex and turbulent world.”

The authority also announced the reappointments of Mr Chia Der Jiun , who will continue to serve as managing director of the board, and Mr Lucien Wong, Attorney-General of Singapore, as board member . Mr Chia and Mr Wong will hold their positions on the board until May 31, 2028 , and May 31, 2029, respectively.

Mr Chaly Mah, c hairman of NetLink NBN Management , will be reappointed to the board for a final term of one year until May 31, 2027 . He has also been reappointed as chairman of the audit committee for the same duration, MAS said.