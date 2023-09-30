Download these antivirus apps, CSA urges in latest drive against cybercrooks

SINGAPORE – For the first time, Singapore’s cyber-security watchdog has released a list of recommended antivirus apps, with features such as malware and phishing detection, amid mounting mobile security threats.

The move is part of the latest national campaign by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) launched on Saturday.

Besides encouraging the use of antivirus tools and the scam-busting app ScamShield, the campaign urges the public to enable two-factor authentication and use strong passwords, stay alert to phishing scams, and update their software promptly.

CSA listed seven recommended antivirus apps each for Android and iOS devices. The apps, which come in free and paid versions, are:

Android

Avast Antivirus and Security – free

AVG Antivirus and Security – free

Kaspersky Antivirus and VPN – paid

Lookout Security and Antivirus – paid

McAfee Security: VPN Antivirus – paid

Mobile Security and Antivirus (Trend Micro) – paid

Norton360 Antivirus and Security – paid

iOS

Avast Security and Privacy – free

AVG Mobile Security – free

Kaspersky: VPN and Antivirus – paid

Lookout - Mobile Data Security – paid

McAfee Security: Privacy and VPN – paid

Norton360 Security and VPN – paid

TM Mobile Security – paid

Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo told reporters at the campaign’s launch at the Suntec City Convention Centre’s atrium that the list of recommended apps makes it clear to users which antivirus software would be helpful.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation movement and Cybersecurity, said: “Many people don’t even know that they need to protect their devices – whether it is a smartphone or their computers – with antivirus software.

“(The list does) the figuring out for people, so if you don’t want to invest too much time to assess for yourself what software is best for you, then these apps will at least give you some baseline protection.”

Antivirus apps typically spot apps and links that have been flagged in a blacklist of bad programs.

CSA said it carried out tests on these apps in August by installing the apps on devices and then infecting the devices with recent malware variants to test if the apps can detect them. It also tested the apps’ ability to pick up known phishing sites.

The agency cautioned, however, that antivirus apps do not offer complete protection and reminded users to be vigilant.

The antivirus apps are also unable to scan other iOS apps for malware because of Apple’s safety restrictions. As a result, CSA said it could not test the apps’ ability to detect malware on iOS devices.

Singapore’s national cyber-security campaign, themed The Unseen Enemy in its fifth edition, kicked off on Saturday with a two-day roadshow at Suntec City.