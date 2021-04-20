Foreign workers' dorm resident among 14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (April 20), taking Singapore's total to 60,865.

They included one new case from migrant workers' dormitories and no new cases in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining 13 were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the only community Covid-19 case reported was a 44-year-old restaurant manager.

The permanent resident, who manages Spice Grill Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar and Rangoon Bar & Bistro in Serangoon, was last at work last Thursday.

He is married to the 41-year-old accountant at OM Universal who tested positive last Friday.

The woman, also a permanent resident, is a household contact of a previously reported case, a work pass holder who arrived from India on April 2 and had tested positive for the virus that day, but was later assessed to have recovered.

The restaurant manager was identified as a close contact of his wife and tested positive for Covid-19 after being placed on home quarantine last Friday.

He is asymptomatic and was taken to hospital on Sunday after his test came back positive, MOH said.

It added that his serology test came back negative, indicating that this is probably a current infection.

MOH also said epidemiological investigations are ongoing, and all identified contacts, including his co-workers, have been isolated and placed under quarantine.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has increased to nine in the past week, from two in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to five in the past week, from two in the week before.

There were also 19 imported cases reported on Monday.

The 19 cases included two Singaporeans and six permanent residents returning from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal. There were also three dependant's pass holders arriving from the Maldives and the Philippines, as well as a long-term visit pass holder, two student's pass holders, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a short-term visit pass holder, all arriving from India.

With 18 patients discharged on Monday, 60,488 patients have fully recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 79 patients are in hospital, including one in critical condition in intensive care, while 239 are recuperating in community facilities.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 141 million people. Over 3.02 million people have died.