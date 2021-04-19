Singapore's sole local Covid-19 case is manager at two restaurants, identified as husband of previous local case

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old restaurant manager has tested positive for Covid-19, the sole case reported in the community on Monday (April 19).

The permanent resident, who manages Spice Grill Restaurant on Gopeng Street and Rangoon Bar & Bistro on Rangoon Road, was last at work last Thursday.

He is the husband of the 41-year-old accountant at OM Universal, who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Also a permanent resident, she is a household contact of a work pass holder who arrived from India on April 2 and tested positive for the virus on that day but was later assessed to have recovered.

The 44-year-old manager was identified as a close contact of his wife and tested positive for Covid-19 after being placed on home quarantine on Friday.

He is asymptomatic, and was taken to hospital on Sunday after his test came back positive, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It added that his serology test came back negative, indicating that this is probably a current infection.

MOH also said epidemiological investigations are ongoing, and that all identified contacts - including his co-workers - have been isolated and placed in quarantine.

The Health Ministry added that the number of new cases in the community has increased to nine in the past week from two in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from two to five in the same period.

There were 19 imported Covid-19 cases among a total of 20 reported on Monday.

This brought Singapore's tally to 60,851.

The 19 cases included two Singaporeans and six permanent residents returning from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal.

There were also three dependant’s pass holders arriving from the Maldives and the Philippines as well as a long-term visit pass holder, two student’s pass holders, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a short-term visit pass holder all arriving from India.

With 18 patients discharged on Monday, 60,488 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 79 remain in hospital, including one in a critical condition in intensive care, while 239 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.