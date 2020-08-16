Domestic tourism to Singapore's east coast to be promoted: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE - Drawing local visitors to the "many hidden gems" on Singapore's east coast is something that grassroots organisations in East Coast GRC are looking to do, by working with government agencies to showcase them, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Saturday (Aug 15).

Mr Heng had earlier toured the constituency, accompanied by his fellow MPs in the GRC - Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Mohamad Maliki Osman, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and for National Development Tan Kiat How, Ms Cheryl Chan and Ms Jessica Tan.

The tour was broadcast live on the "East Coast Buzz" Facebook page and saw more than 10,000 views.

Starting their journey at the Bedok Jetty in East Coast Park, the MPs visited three other locations: a Cash for Trash Recycling Point at Blk 155 Simei Road, where residents can exchange their recyclable trash for money, the Linear Green Community Garden in Bedok, and two HDB rental blocks in Fengshan where food and care packs were distributed to needy families.

The MPs also met with various residents in the GRC, including 67-year-old Madam Chong Lee Chin, PBM, who is the chairman of the Fengshan Senior Citizens' Executive Committee and the Fengshan Active Ageing Committee, and Mr Jimmy Ong Chee Meng, 41, who volunteers at the Linear Green Community Garden.

The trail ended at Changi Village, where Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, thanked viewers for their support.

"I am also very happy to meet many residents who have shown such care for the community in their own special way," he said.

"Home is about our people. We will partner with residents, informal community groups, and community organisations to spark ground-up ideas and create actionable plans towards creating a caring, vibrant, and green East Coast."