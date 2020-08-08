East Coast Trail highlighting key landmarks of GRC to be launched on Aug 15

SINGAPORE - A new East Coast Trail will be launched on Aug 15 as part of this year's National Day celebrations.

The trail will cover key landmarks around the East Coast constituency.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, anchor minister for East Coast GRC, during a virtual National Day Observance Ceremony in Bedok on Saturday (Aug 8) morning.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Minister for Finance, who was speaking at Bedok Community Centre, was joined by his fellow MPs in the GRC - Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Mohamad Maliki Osman, Mr Tan Kiat How, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and for National Development, Ms Cheryl Chan and Ms Jessica Tan.

"As part of the National Day celebrations at East Coast, the five of us will be embarking on the East Coast Trail next week on Aug 15. East Coast is a very big and diverse area, all the way from Bedok Town Centre to Pulau Ubin, and even to Pedra Branca," said Mr Heng.

"So we are exploring many interesting sites and features in the East Coast and this is the first part of our exploring East Coast. So do join us virtually on our East Coast Buzz Facebook page."

Former MPs Lim Swee Say and Lee Yi Shyan made a guest appearance during the event, which was attended by residents from more than 500 Bedok households via Zoom and also streamed live on Facebook.

There were activities such as a sing-along session, a virtual mass workout session, a National Day quiz and the traditional pledge-taking and singing of the National Anthem.

Mr Heng said he is glad that Singaporeans have responded to the Covid-19 pandemic with "unity, fortitude and resilience".

"Everyone has played a part, making sacrifices and adjustments as the situation evolves. Our healthcare professionals and front-line workers are at the centre of this fight. Their dedication to the call of duty has kept us safe," he said.

He also highlighted efforts by the community, such as seniors learning how to go digital, business owners who have taken SafeEntry and safe distancing measures seriously, and residents who have been exercising personal responsibility such as wearing masks when going out.

"With our efforts together, we have managed to keep community cases to the single digit in the past weeks. But we must continue to stay vigilant and keep to the safe management measures, to avoid a new wave of infections," said Mr Heng.

He said that Covid-19 is not just a public health crisis, but has also disrupted jobs and brought the worst economic contraction in decades.

"The road ahead is going to be difficult and full of uncertainties. We are facing the worst crisis since independence 55 years ago. Our lives, our jobs and our future are at stake," he said. He pointed to the Government's efforts to commit close to $100 billion in four Budgets to fight Covid-19, with the top priority being jobs.

Mr Heng also thanked East Coast GRC residents for their trust and support in the recent general election. The PAP team won with 53.39 per cent of the vote.

"Now, together with Maliki, Kiat How, Jessica and Cheryl, we are determined to serve you better and to deliver on the mandate that you have given us."