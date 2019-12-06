Doing their best to improve lives of those around them

The four other nominees named so far are food delivery rider Muhammad Riau Alfian, education consultant Chalmers Chin, mindfulness centre founder Angie Chew, and eldercare start-up entrepreneur Gillian Tee.

To nominate someone or find out more about The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, go to str.sg/soty19nominate

Hedge fund founder Danny Yong, community policing officer Ahmad Fauzi Sani and Carousell co-founders Quek Siu Rui, Marcus Tan and Lucas Ngoo are the latest nominees to make the shortlist for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 award.

Now in its fifth year and supported by UBS Singapore bank, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.

The award also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered to overcome immense adversity.

Mr Yong, one of Singapore's richest men, co-founded The Majurity Trust, a charity which provides philanthropic advice and grants, and creates solutions to tackle social issues.

Senior Staff Sergeant Fauzi, a community policing officer, went the extra mile to help a mother of five who resorted to stealing milk powder due to financial woes.



The Carousell founders, Mr Quek, Mr Tan and Mr Ngoo, have made their name worldwide in eight markets through their app that helps customers buy and sell pre-loved items on the online marketplace.

Nominees must be Singapore citizens who made the news this year, and can be nominated for the award individually or as a group until Dec 15.

The remaining shortlisted candidates will be unveiled throughout the month. This will be followed by two weeks of public voting, and the outcome will be used as a reference by the judges when making their final decision.

The Singaporean of the Year will be named next February and receive a trophy and $20,000, presented by UBS, which has supported the award since its inauguration. Other individuals or groups chosen as finalists by the panel of judges will receive $5,000 each.

Other top brands have also lent their support to the award, contributing additional prizes for all finalists and the top winner. They are Singapore Airlines, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Osim.