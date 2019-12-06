Cop helps mother of five caught for stealing milk powder

On paper, it appeared to be just another case of shop theft.

But when community policing officer Ahmad Fauzi Sani discovered in 2017 that the thief was a woman who had been arrested twice for stealing milk powder from a supermarket, he sensed there was more to the story.

He visited the home of the Yuhua resident, where he found out that she was the mother of five young children, with the youngest just a few months old, and her husband was the sole breadwinner.

"Milk powder is considered a basic necessity for a kid or infant. As a father of two, I understand how milk powder can be quite expensive at times," said Senior Staff Sergeant Fauzi, 31, who is based at Jurong East Neighbourhood Police Centre.

He wanted to lighten her burden and prevent her from re-offending, so he turned to his contacts in government agencies and other organisations to get help for the family. He also referred her to a family service centre for counselling.

The woman was dealt with by the law, and served a jail sentence.

The family eventually managed to get financial assistance from the Ministry of Social and Family Development, and received vouchers from ComCare that could be spent on buying milk powder.

He continues to visit her regularly, just as he does with other residents in the neighbourhood, just to check in on them.

"She's been doing quite well, she has a business with friends selling pastries," he said of the woman.

For going out of his way to help her, he received the Distinguished Star Service Award at the annual Minister's Awards Presentation Ceremony in September, organised by the Home Affairs Ministry.

Senior Staff Sgt Fauzi's instinct to render help kicks in even when he is not on duty.

A few months ago, he witnessed a minor traffic accident where a motorcyclist was injured. He stopped his vehicle at the side of the road and helped by administering basic first aid and instructing others to call for an ambulance.

Helping others keeps him going. "I feel that we should help each other, even in the smallest form," said Senior Staff Sgt Fauzi, who is married to a 29-year-old administration executive. Their sons are aged four and one.

On his nine years in the police force, he said: "Being a police officer is an extraordinary job where you meet people from all walks of life. I have to ensure the safety of the people and the environment.

"It's a challenging job, but I enjoy it because it helps me to help people, and I feel a sense of satisfaction in helping others."