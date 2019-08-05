Discuss race issues in right way: Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, had every right to discuss racism, but the manner in which they did so was wrong.
Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday that there is racism in every multiracial society, including Singapore, but the situation here has improved over the years.

He was speaking a day after YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother Subhas issued a second apology over their controversial rap video made in response to a "brownface" advertisement.

Mr Shanmugam said the siblings had every right to discuss racism, but the manner in which they did so was wrong.

"We want to build a cohesive society, but racism corrodes and deepens the fault lines in society. We do a lot to counter it, and we have set out what we do," he added.

