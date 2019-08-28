DFS closing duty-free stores in Changi Airport: 4 things to know about the airport's oldest tenant

SINGAPORE - The DFS Group has been selling liquor and tobacco in Changi Airport for nearly 40 years, but it will be closing its duty-free stores there in June 2020, when its lease expires.

A new player will take its place. An announcement on this is expected in November.

However, the group's luxury concessions at Changi; T Galleria by DFS, Singapore at Scotts Road; and its Singapore Cruise Centre business will operate as usual.

Here are four things to know about the duty-free concessions operator:

1. What is DFS Group?

DFS Group, which prides itself as "the world's leading luxury travel retailer", was established in Hong Kong in 1960 by American entrepreneurs Charles Feeney and Robert Miller.

As commercial air travel became increasingly popular in Asia, DFS Group gave travellers the option to purchase items exempt from local taxes and duties by presenting their flight itinerary.

The group quickly expanded its operations, housing 420 boutiques across four continents, including 11 airports.

DFS Group has outlets in Bali, Indonesia, Okinawa, Japan as well as Hawaii, New York and Los Angeles in the United States.

In 1997, luxury conglomerate Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) - which owns brands such as Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Fendi - acquired a majority stake in DFS Group.

2. DFS is Changi Airport's biggest and oldest tenant

DFS Group opened its first and oldest store in Singapore, as well as in Changi Airport, in 1980. It has since grown with the airport in size and scale and currently manages 18 liquor and tobacco stores at the airport, occupying more than 8,000 sq m of retail space across the four terminals.

DFS is currently Changi Airport's biggest tenant.

A total of 500 people are directly employed to service DFS' liquor and tobacco concession operations at Changi Airport.

According to DFS Group, there are a few options available to the current staff once the lease terminates, including deployment at other DFS locations, working with other operators at the airport, or working with the new liquor and tobacco concessions operator taking over from DFS. This operator is expected to be announced in November.

3. SG50 exclusives and the Singapore Sling

In May 2015, DFS Group announced it would introduce exclusive products from The Dalmore, D.O.M. Benedictine, Jack Daniel's and Johnnie Walker in celebration of Singapore's 50th birthday.

The group said that it wanted to provide its customers with locally iconic products at its Changi Airport stores that would give shoppers a memory of Singapore.

Travellers to the airport were also given a chance to enjoy the original Singapore Sling cocktail when DFS Group collaborated with Raffles Hotel to launch the Long Bar at its wines and spirits flagship boutique in Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The Long Bar was one of many offerings by DFS Group inside the flagship store, which opened in May 2015.

The duplex flagship store, designed by award-winning interior designer Masamichi Katayama, also featured Changi Airport's first branded boutiques for wines and spirits.

4. Largest range of cognac in any airport

Over the years, DFS expanded its assortment to over 1,400 products from 440 spirits, wines and tobacco brands.

Its selection of single malt whisky alone boasts a wide selection of over 110 products from more than 50 brands.

In 2015, The Straits Times reported that a range of exclusive single casks through a partnership with the Scotch Malt Whisky Society was made available at DFS Changi Airport, alongside brands such as Kavalan from Taiwan, and a range of Japanese malts such as Hakushu and Yamazaki.

To appeal to collectors, the range also included whiskies from closed distilleries, such as Port Ellen.

It was also reported that DFS' outlets in Changi has the largest range of single malt scotch, as well as cognac, in any airport.

SOURCES: THE STRAITS TIMES ARCHIVES, DFS GROUP WEBSITE, NOW BOARDING BY CHANGI AIRPORT WEBSITE