Demand for Covid-19-related products rise amid spike in cases, but supplies are adequate

SINGAPORE - The demand for Covid-19-related products has increased amid the recent spike in infections in Singapore, but retailers assure consumers that there is no shortage in supply.

Lianhua Qingwen capsules, a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) touted as a Covid-19 remedy, have seen sales increase by up to 10 times.

Mr Terrence Ng, the managing director of Kinhong, the Singapore agent for Lianhua Qingwen capsules, said that sales have rocketed to about 40,000 boxes a week in June, from about 4,000 boxes a week in May.

On June 28, Singapore reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in three months, at 11,504. The rise is largely driven by an increased spread of the newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on June 28 that many people had travelled overseas, including to Europe, during the June school holidays, and the recent increase in Covid-19 cases here could be related to that.

Mr Ng said: "(Lianhua Qingwen) has been consumed to relieve common flu symptoms, like cough, sore throat, flu and fever, which coincidentally are common symptoms of Covid-19."

The number of customers visiting TCM retailer Eu Yan Sang outlets has also increased over the past month in June, with the increase in Covid-19 cases.

Ms Serene Seow, managing director of Eu Yan Sang Singapore, said that more customers have been purchasing herbs, tonics and supplements that support one's immunity and respiratory health.

These include Chinese herbs like lingzhi and cordyceps, as well as herbal tonic soup packs that benefit the lungs and soothe coughs. Customers also opt for loquat syrups and lozenges, which help to soothe coughs.

Over at supermarket chain FairPrice, its spokesman said that there has been higher demand for health-related products such as hand sanitisers, wipes, health supplements and antigen rapid test (ART) kits over the past last week in June.

Despite the surge in demand, pharmacies and retail stores The Straits Times spoke to said that they are not experiencing supply shortages.

Sales staff at pharmacies and TCM shops in Jurong East and Bukit Batok, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said demand for Covid-19-related products has increased, but they have a healthy supply to cope with it.

An employee at health and beauty care chain Watsons in Jurong East observed a slight increase in sales, particularly in ART kits, masks and vitamin C tablets.