Delivery rider dies in Hougang accident; lorry driver arrested for drink driving

The lorry driver has been arrested after the fatal accident involving a delivery rider in Buangkok Green. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
SINGAPORE - A man understood to be a delivery rider died after an accident with a lorry at Buangkok Green, in Hougang, on Thursday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said the 54-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for drink driving and careless driving causing death.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist rider is a food delivery rider, according to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Buangkok Green towards Sengkang East Road at about 8pm.

The delivery rider was unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, where he subsequently died.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A man who saw the aftermath of the accident told Lianhe Zaobao that traffic was blocked from using two out of three lanes on Buangkok Green.

In April, food delivery rider Jason Tan died after he was involved in an accident in Gambas Avenue, in Sembawang. The 24-year-old, whose wife was expecting then, had been out fulfilling orders.

A 54-year-old food delivery rider died in a traffic accident in June while riding an electric bicycle near Waterway Point shopping mall in Punggol.

