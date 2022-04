Newly married food delivery rider dies in accident in Gambas Avenue

SINGAPORE - Mr Jason Tan woke up late on Sunday (April 10), so his wife told him not to go to work that day.

But Mr Tan, a food delivery rider and soon-to-be father, was hoping to earn an incentive offered to riders and needed to fulfil just 13 more orders to obtain it.

While out fulfilling orders, however, the 24-year-old was involved in an accident in Gambas Avenue, and died.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to the accident involving a van and two motorcycles at about 1pm.

Mr Tan, who was on a motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic, while the other motorcyclist - a 20-year-old man - was taken to hospital.

The 36-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death and police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Jason Tan's brother, Mr Jeremy Tan, 33, told ST on Monday that his family was very shocked by the sudden death of his brother, who was going to be a father in a few months' time.

Speaking at his brother's wake in Woodlands, Mr Jeremy Tan, a property agent, said: "Usually if his wife is not working on the weekend, my brother would take a day off as well. She also told him since he had woken up at 9am instead of 7am, that he might as well not go.

"But because of the incentive, he decided to go. He has a kid coming soon and (he thought) if he had extra (money) it would be good. Nobody wants to have a kid and not be able to provide for them."

According to Mr Jeremy Tan, Mr Jason Tan and his wife, who is about three months pregnant, had planned to visit a pasar malam in Ang Mo Kio on Sunday before coming home to play mahjong.

The couple lived in Woodlands with Mr Tan's parents and his two siblings.

They had known each other since they were classmates in Woodlands Primary School and were together for about six years.

They were married on March 5, at a wedding attended by about 100 people at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok.