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SINGAPORE - The local running calendar is about to welcome a new contender – sports retailer Decathlon’s Kiprun Singapore.

In an Instagram post on May 29 , Decathlon said the Kiprun Singapore race will take place on Sept 27 . Kiprun is the French sporting goods giant’s running range.

Registration for the event opens on June 3.

“A new race is coming to Singapore,” Decathlon wrote on social media. “Whether you’re chasing a personal best, stepping up to your first half-marathon, or just here for the energy, the atmosphere, and the community – this is your moment.”

Headlining the event is the 21.1km half-marathon , designed for runners looking to push their limits and chase new personal bests. The race programme also includes a 10km and 5km category, alongside a kids’ dash.

While the race routes were not specified in the social media post, an image with Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer was added, suggesting the event will be held around the Marina Bay area, a popular route for many local runs.

The run is organised by Metasport, a sport management company in Asia. It is known for organising the annual Metasprint series comprising an aquathlon, duathlon, and triathlon; and other community and corporate runs such as the SGX Cares Bull Charge Charity Run and the POSB PAssion Run for Kids.

The Straits Times has contacted Decathlon for more information.