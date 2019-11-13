DBS branch in Hong Kong unaffected by fire that broke out in neighbouring unit

SINGAPORE - A Hong Kong branch of Singapore bank DBS was not affected by a fire that broke out in a neighbouring unit, a spokesman said on Wednesday (Nov 13), after videos of the fire were shared online.

"It was a neighbouring unit, and not the DBS branch, that was unfortunately on fire," the spokesman said.

She added that the branch's staff are safe and the premises were not damaged.

Videos of the fire were posted on Facebook on Wednesday, showing the unit beside the DBS branch engulfed in flames.

A crowd gathers opposite the unit before moving to pick up debris from the road in front of the unit.

As a fire engine arrives, a man tries to put out the fire with a bucket of water.

The video comes amid months of unrest and escalating violence in Hong Kong.

On Tuesday night, Festival Walk, a shopping centre in Hong Kong owned by Singapore-listed Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust, was extensively damaged after protesters attacked the mall.

A few groups of protesters smashed the glass panels at the entrance to the property, including the office lobby and balustrades on various levels of the mall, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday before the stock market opened.

The protesters also set fire to the Christmas tree in the mall, as well as the office lobby, the Reit said.

The fires were eventually put out.