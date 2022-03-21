Daily Covid-19 cases in S'pore continue on downward trend, 7,538 new infections

SINGAPORE - New daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore continued on a downward trend on Monday (March 21), with 7,538 new infections, down from 7,859 on Sunday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 20th consecutive day at 0.72, up from 0.71 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also reported 1,062 hospitalisations as at noon on Monday, down from 1,065 hospitalisations on Sunday.

There were 10 deaths reported on Monday, up from four deaths the day before.

There were 25 patients in the intensive care unit and 145 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 6,537 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 857 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 144 new imported cases, of which 35 were detected through PCR tests and 109 through ARTs.

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,208 deaths and 1,022,555 cases as at Monday.

The Republic crossed the one million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.