Cycling campaign aims to raise funds for cancer research and developing young talents

SINGAPORE - For the next six weeks, cyclists will be raising money for cancer research and construction of a BMX track in MacPherson, as part of a campaign organised by the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF).

Through the Cycle for Hope initiative, participants will be tracking the distance they cover through a mobile app, in order to amass donations for the Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) and SCF's Children's Academy.

Launched on Saturday (July 9) at the OCBC Arena in the Singapore Sports Hub, the campaign will challenge participants to log 100km, 300km or 500km.

These include indoor rides, such as those done on a stationary bicycle.

Participants can record their rides on activity tracker app Strava until Aug 20, with the campaign culminating in a criterium, or multiple-lap closed-circuit bicycle race, as well as a children's race, on Aug 21 at the Sports Hub.

The SCF hopes to raise $300,000, with 70 per cent going towards the SCS.

The remaining 30 per cent will be used to develop the SCF's Children's Academy and support its developmental programmes, including its MacPherson BMX track.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who was the guest of honour at the launch, said the campaign has very meaningful goals, citing how it will promote cycling, which he describes as "the most sustainable, zero emission mode of commuting".

He added that it is very apt for the campaign to support awareness of cancer - among the top killers here - as well.

Mr Baey, who faced his own brush with the illness after being diagnosed with stage one nose cancer last November, said he is lucky to have discovered his condition early.

"But I know that there are many cancer patients or survivors who have not been so fortunate.

"So the good work that the Singapore Cancer Society does really means a lot to help those coping with cancer, their caregivers, their families, their loved ones to help patients manage their conditions better."

For each individual milestone reached, the campaign's donors will make a matching donation.

Donors include Goldplus Universal, Curie Oncology, Pinnacle Orthopaedic Group, Parsh Marine (Singapore), the Adult Child and Eye Clinic Group and Garmin, with Novartis Singapore being the platinum sponsor.

Those who want to participate can register at this website.

Registration closes on July 17.