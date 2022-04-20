In sickness and in health: MP Baey Yam Keng and his wife on battling cancer and effects of stroke

Hit by aphasia: Playwright Lim Hai Yen couldn't recall husband Baey Yam Keng's name

During the circuit breaker two years ago, playwright Lim Hai Yen was celebrating her birthday with her friends on Zoom when she suddenly felt unwell.

They were discussing when to meet next, but she had difficulty getting the dates right.

Later that day, her husband, MP for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng, suspected that she was having a stroke when she seemed confused and could not speak coherently.

A check-up at the hospital confirmed that she was having a stroke, due to a burst blood vessel in the brain.

READ MORE HERE

Coping with nose cancer: MP Baey Yam Keng lost weight, had to remove teeth