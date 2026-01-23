Customers allowed to register only 10 postpaid SIM cards across all telcos from Feb 28

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The move is part of the latest anti-scam measures put in place to protect the public against scams.

SINGAPORE - From Feb 28, telco customers will be able to register up to only 10 postpaid SIM cards in Singapore, as part of efforts to step up the fight against scams.

The move is the latest salvo in the series of anti-scam measures to protect people against scams, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and police in a joint statement on Jan 23.

IMDA and the telcos have been working together to tighten SIM card registration to prevent illicit use, it added.

The statement said: “This aims to minimise the illicit purchase and use of SIM cards, while catering to the needs of legitimate users, such as those who require a higher number of SIM cards for family members or for business purposes.”

In April 2015, the maximum number of prepaid SIM cards customers could register was cut from 10 across all the telcos to three.

Before April 2024, customers were allowed to register an unlimited number of postpaid SIM cards. In April 2024, this was tightened to a maximum of 10 postpaid SIM cards for each telco.

Despite these measures, the authorities found that there was still an increasing trend of SIM mules buying postpaid SIM cards in bulk across different retailers.

After buying the SIM cards, the mules would hand them over to criminal syndicates or scammers, who will then use them for illicit gains.

To minimise the impact on legitimate use of postpaid SIM cards, the new rules will kick in for new subscriptions from Feb 28.

Legitimate subscribers who have already subscribed to more than 10 postpaid SIM cards before Feb 28 will not be affected and will not be required to give up any of their SIM cards. They, however, cannot sign up for more SIM cards.

SIM cards subscribed under company or corporate subscription plans and data-only SIM cards that cannot send SMS and make calls will also not be affected.

Stiffer penalties for convicted scammers, including compulsory caning, kicked in on Dec 30, 2025.

Under the new rules, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, and up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules, who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards and Singpass credentials, can face up to 12 strokes of the cane. They will also not be allowed to register new SIM cards.

Criminal syndicates exploit local SIM cards and eSIMs as a channel of communication for scams, unlicensed moneylending and vice activites, among other things.

Several people faced charged in 2025 for their role in fraudulently registering SIM cards for monetary gain .