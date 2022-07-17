Crucial for S'pore to have a voice at global forums like G-20: DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore deeply feels the impact of major global moves as it is a small and open nation, and it is crucial for it to have a voice at forums like the Group of 20 (G-20), said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday (July 17).

"When I attend these fora, I always keep in mind why I am here, and why I update everyone on what I do - on social media and more. It must always be for Singaporeans," he said in a Facebook post.

"It is important that we keep faith with our people, and work to advance Singapore's interests on an international level," he added.

Mr Wong was in Bali from Thursday to Saturday to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting chaired by Indonesia, which holds the rotating presidency of the G-20 this year.

It is the third such meeting of finance ministers this year, following one in Jakarta in February and another in Washington in April.

In his post, Mr Wong said all countries, including Singapore, are being hit by big shocks such as Covid-19 and the Ukraine war and its impact on the economy and prices, especially for energy and food.

He also cited rising geopolitical tensions and the erosion of the rules-based multilateral system that has served countries well for so many decades.

Having a seat at a forum such as the G-20 is important for Singapore as it allows the country to have its voice heard when the world's largest economies discuss global matters, he said.

"It helps us build stronger ties with our counterparts, so we understand each other better. And with a strongly coordinated global response, we can work towards solving the most pressing issues of our time," said Mr Wong.

Singapore is not a member of the G-20, which brings together the world's largest economies, including the United States, China, Japan, India, Indonesia and Russia as well as the European Union.

However, the Republic has been invited to take part in many past G-20 summits and related meetings as the convenor of the Global Governance Group (3G), which is an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations.

The 3G was established by Singapore in 2009 and aims to promote greater dialogue between the G-20 and the broader UN membership.

Mr Wong added in his Facebook post that the journey ahead in the global environment will be bumpy, with more shocks ahead.

"But I know that by keeping the faith, and having trust in each other, we can sail through together - a stronger Singapore," he said.