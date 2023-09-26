Cracked ceilings and shattered glass: Slight damage after WWII bomb detonation

SINGAPORE – Following the detonation of a 100kg World War II bomb on Tuesday, Mr Wong Kwet Phin went straight home to inspect his fish tank, a gift from his late brother, and was relieved to find it was still intact, and the fish inside all safe.

The 70-year-old former interpreter, who lives in Block 154 Gangsa Road, had earlier told The Straits Times that the tank was a memory of his brother and he had been concerned about its safety during the detonation.

More than 4,000 residents within a 200m radius of the construction site where the unexploded bomb had been found were evacuated while it was detonated by the Singapore Armed Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Residents were told it was safe to go home at about 5pm on Tuesday, some nine hours after they had left the area.

Some went back to find slight damage to their buildings, despite the fact that a protective wall had been built around the bomb using sandbags and concrete blocks to minimise the impact of the blast.