Covid-19 could not dampen Hari Raya mood: Maliki Osman

SINGAPORE - Traditional Hari Raya festivities may have been cancelled this year due to Covid-19, but the Malay-Muslim community here has adapted admirably and found opportunity amid adversity, said Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman.

While the Geylang Serai Bazaar could not take place this year, online bazaars sprung up in its place, Dr Maliki noted. And while families and friends could not buka puasa - or break fast - in person, they still gathered together to do so using technology.

Speaking to viewers as part of Wisma Geylang Serai's (WGS) Riuh Riuh Raya Geylang Serai show streamed live on Facebook on Saturday (June 13) night, Dr Maliki said: "During Ramadan, even now during Shawwal (the Islamic month that begins with Hari Raya Puasa), we have never stopped reaching out to our community.

"We can turn challenges and adversity into opportunities anytime, if we put our hearts and minds to it."

Likewise, cultural activities organised by WGS online will continue in the same way for the foreseeable future, at least until the Covid-19 situation stabilises, said Dr Maliki.

This is an extension of ongoing efforts to reach out to the Malay-Muslim community, in place since April during Ramadan.

Dr Maliki, who was the show's guest-of-honour, was joined by comedian Suhaimi Yusof, who hosted the show alongside artistes Farhana M. Noor and Khairudin Samsudin.

Celebrities Patricia Mok and Kumar were also part of the livestream, which featured performances by Malay artistes including Aliff Aziz and Rahila Rashun.

The livestream saw close to 17,000 views during its two-hour runtime, and showcased some of the programmes that WGS had organised, including the recent surprise light up of Geylang Serai last month.

The annual event, which sees Geylang Serai decked out in festive lights, was postponed as a result of the circuit breaker. To have the light-up proceed as usual could have caused some people to violate safe distancing measures, said Dr Maliki.

However, the lights were turned on for two hours on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri as a show of support from authorities to the Muslim community here, and in the hope that it would lift spirits even though Ramadan had to be observed differently this year.

While Covid-19 may have put a dampener on festivities, Dr Maliki said he was hopeful that Singapore could move forward from the pandemic.

He urged Singaporeans to work together in the face of challenges, while taking precautions to keep safe and healthy.

"Let's put our hearts and minds together, and with the effort that we put in together, we will be able to move into a better and brighter future for all of us."