PM joins community leaders in virtual breaking of fast

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong having a date in an "e-buka puasa", or a virtual breaking of fast, yesterday evening, as he took part in an online dialogue with Malay-Muslim and community leaders. Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast, on May 24. However, they have been advised that there should be no visits or gatherings during the circuit breaker period, which ends on June 1. PM Lee observed in a Facebook post yesterday: "It has been an unusual Ramadan, with families breaking fast with immediate family only and no jalan jalans to the Geylang Serai bazaar... To all who have sacrificed to keep loved ones safe during this period, take heart. We are facing this together, and our collective efforts are showing results. We may be celebrating differently this year, but the significance of the holy month remains constant - a time of reflection, prayer and good deeds. No pandemic can change this. May your Ramadan continue to be blessed and bright, and your family healthy."