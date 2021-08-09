69 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 20 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 69 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported at noon on Monday (Aug 9).

Of the new cases, 39 were linked to previous infections and had already been placed on quarantine, while another 10 were not in quarantine when they were tested positive.

The remaining 20 were unlinked cases.

The locally transmitted cases include two seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). One of them was detected upon arrival while the other two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at Monday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 65,836, with a total of 42 deaths.

MOH will give more details on Monday night.

As at Sunday night, another five Covid-19 cases were linked to the CHIJ Katong Convent cluster, bringing the size of the cluster to eight.

A total of 542 patients are currently warded in the hospital, said MOH, of which 37 are seriously ill and require oxygen support. Eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, up from four last Saturday.