Covid-19 case on cruise: Some delays but Royal Caribbean passengers say disembarking was smooth

SINGAPORE - Passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship began to disembark on Wednesday (Dec 9) evening, nearly 12 hours after the ship's return to Singapore a day ahead of schedule.

The four-day cruise to nowhere was cut short by a day after a passenger tested positive for Covid-19.

The first passengers who were not in close contact with the confirmed case were seen leaving the ship, berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, at around 7.50pm.

Passengers, who had their temperatures taken before they left the vessel, were assigned specific departure groups and times to reduce crowding, with the last groups expected to disembark at around 9.30pm. There were 10 to 25 passengers in each group.

Moving in orderly fashion with their bags, they made their way to the cruise centre, where they had to take a rapid antigen test and then were free to go.

Passengers were told they would be notified within an hour if their results were positive. They also returned wearable contact tracing devices that were issued to them by Royal Caribbean.

Fight steward Leon Chen, 31, who disembarked at around 8pm, told reporters that the process went smoothly.

He said it took just 10 to 15 minutes to leave the vessel, including the time required for the antigen rapid test.

"There were many attendants and staff who helped to guide us from our room to the gangway, and the antigen test wasn't as uncomfortable as a normal swab test. We don't know the results yet, but if anything is wrong, they told us that they will call us," said Mr Chen, who was on the cruise with his girlfriend Lim Jia Yee, 30, a flight stewardess.

Antigen rapid tests involve nasal swabbing. They can give results more quickly, are cheaper and are easier to administer than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, although they are slightly less accurate.

Mr Chen said they would monitor their health in the coming days.

He said they were given a pro-rated amount for the night that they missed out on, and that they were satisfied with the refund. They were also given cruise credits with a year's validity.

Ms Lim said: "I don't think anyone expected this to happen, and they did respond quickly to the crisis. We are happy with the compensation that was given and the cruise itself was really exciting. It was handled well and we were kept informed and updated at regular intervals."

Civil servant Siti Zamiara, 43, who was on board the cruise with her husband and 15-year-old daughter, also said the disembarkation process was very efficient.



Mr Reyaz Hamzah, Mrs Siti Zamiara and their daughter Ryzka Siti Insyira leaving the cruise centre after disembarking from the ship. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



She said the experience would not deter them from taking cruises in the future.

Her husband, operations technician Reyaz Hamzah, 44, also said that they had "no regrets" about going on the trip.

Not all passengers got off without a hitch. Travel writer Heidi Sarna, 54, said she was told to be ready to leave at 7.30pm, but waited till 9pm to disembark.

"There was a bit of a bottleneck in the corridors on the ship. An attendant had to tell some of us to go back into the rooms, so that helped the situation," said Ms Sarna, an American who has lived in Singapore for 15 years.

All guests who were not in close contact with the Covid-19 case were told by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of disembarkation.

They will have to undergo a PCR test at the end of the monitoring period, and will be contacted by Royal Caribbean regarding this.

During this time, they are free to continue with their usual activities, including going to work and school.

The Singapore Tourism Board said the affected passenger is an 83-year-old male Singaporean. His close contacts who have been identified and test negative for Covid-19 will be sent to a designated government quarantine facility.

The Quantum of the Seas is the second ship to sail from Singapore as part of a safe cruise pilot scheme by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The four-day voyage is the ship's second voyage with paying passengers. There were 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members on board when it left on Monday night.

Royal Caribbean said the guest who tested positive for Covid-19 and other people in the travelling party would get a full refund. For the other passengers, the cruise operator will offer a pro-rated cash refund for the day missed at sea, and any remaining on-board credits will be refunded to guests as well.

Additionally, the cruise operator will also provide a day's worth of Future Cruise Credit for use on future trips.