Youth Courts cases rise to five-year high, amid new approach focused on underlying issues

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This was a 50 per cent jump from the 882 cases in 2024, and surpassed the previous five-year high of 1,285 cases in 2021.

SINGAPORE - The Youth Courts, which handles legal cases involving those under 18, saw its caseload hit a five-year high of 1,324 cases in 2025.

This was a 50 per cent jump from the 882 cases in 2024, and surpassed the previous five-year high of 1,285 cases in 2021.

The Singapore Courts released these latest figures on March 13, the same day Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon officially launched a new approach of handling Youth Courts cases at the Family Justice Courts’ (FJC) annual workplan.

The therapeutic justice model focuses on addressing the child’s underlying issues and strengthening family relationships, instead of the prior more adversarial approach.

The Youth Court handles three types of cases: youth offenders; family guidance orders for parents who need help dealing with children in persistent conflict with them and the authorities; and care and protection orders for abused or neglected children.

Official figures showed there were 981 charges filed in youth offender cases in 2025, about 40 per cent higher than the 695 charges in 2021.

Lawyers told The Straits Times that higher numbers does not necessarily mean a rise in youth offending, but may reflect the evolving nature of digital crimes, where one incident can result in multiple offences.

Mr James Gomez from Edmond Pereira Law Corporation said he has seen more online posts promising fast cash, which draw youths into scams and money mule activities.

“What may begin as a single decision can quickly escalate into multiple acts, each constituting a separate charge,” he said.

For example, a youth who sells a bank account which is later used by criminals to launder scam proceeds could face two charges: cheating the bank and money laundering.

In February, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament that the 36.2 per cent increase in young inmates in prisons here between 2024 and 2025 was largely driven by incarcerations for commercial crimes, such as unlicensed moneylending and money mule offences. These offenders are aged 16 to 21.

The recent expansion of the Youth Courts’ jurisdiction to include older youths is another reason for the increase in caseload , said IRB Law managing partner Mohamed Baiross.

From Jan 1, 2025, the Youth Courts started hearing cases involving youth offenders aged 16 to below 18. Previously, it only handled offenders below 16, while older youths were tried as adults in other courts.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development had said this was to ensure older youth offenders get age-appropriate rehabilitation, as they may lack cognitive maturity.

The number of children and young persons involved in family guidance orders rose from 31 in 2021 to 56 in 2025, while those in care and protection order cases dipped from 559 in 2021 to 287 in 2025.

On family guidance order cases, Mr Gomez said the post-pandemic environment, along with academic pressures and increased exposure to online influences may have contributed to tensions within the family.

“At the same time, it may indicate greater awareness and willingness among families to seek structured intervention earlier, rather than allowing issues to escalate,” said Mr Gomez.

Mr Derek Choo, associate director of the family law and probate department at PKWA Law Practice, said the drop in the number of children and young persons in care and protection order cases may reflect stronger upstream support and early intervention measures.

Family’s sharing moved son to remorse

The Youth Courts piloted several initiatives under the therapeutic justice approach in 2025.

With the new model, judges, parents, social workers, lawyers and prosecutors will work together to support each young person and their family.

For instance, a single multidisciplinary team will manage all Youth Courts cases involving the same family. When a family has both Youth and Family Courts proceedings, both teams will collaborate to support the family.

The courts may also conduct a care conference, which is a structured dialogue involving the young person, their parents or guardians, and other stakeholders.

In her workplan speech, FJC Presiding Judge Teh Hwee Hwee spoke of a 15-year-old youth offender and his parents who went through a care conference.

The youth had helped a friend purchase multiple SIM cards. After hearing about the emotional toll of the incident on his family, he accepted responsibility for his actions and showed genuine remorse.

The family described the case conference as a turning point not only for them but, crucially, for the youth himself, noted Justice Teh.

Mr Muhammad Hasif, associate director at A.W. Law, said the new approach brings multiple stakeholders in earlier to deal with the causes of youths’ offending, which is crucial for their rehabilitation.

Parents can also better understand the underlying issues their child faces and discuss the support available to their family, added Mr Hasif.

Additionally, Justice Teh said the FJC will strengthen the child-centered approach in its mediation work, such as using techniques which allow children to express their real feelings.

She cited a real-life custody dispute that had been especially bitter. During a counselling session, the son drew a puddle of water and said: “I am the puddle. The puddle is naughty. He makes people fall. Mummy and Daddy slipped too.”

The drawing made his parents turn their focus from blaming each other, to dealing with how their conflict had affected their son.

“It reminds parents of what truly matters: their children’s well-being and sense of security,” said Justice Teh.

Mr Choo said having a case before the Youth Courts does not mean that a parent or young person is being judged as “bad”.

“The emphasis is on guidance, rehabilitation and relationship building, rather than punishment alone,” he said.