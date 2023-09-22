Young people say in MCI survey they can identify scams, but police crime statistics show otherwise

SINGAPORE - When 1,052 people were asked in a recent Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) survey how confident they were about identifying scams on messaging platforms, the results were positive.

It showed 67 per cent of those aged 15 to 29 saying they were moderately or extremely confident.

But in reality, young people are not that scam savvy, after all.

Because according to the police’s mid-year scam statistics released last Wednesday, most scam victims were actually young people, with 50.8 per cent of those duped being adults aged 20 to 39.

Between January 2020 and June 2023, scam victims here have lost almost $1.9 billion to scammers.

MCI’s survey on public sentiments and attitudes towards scams in Singapore gathered responses from 1,052 Singapore residents aged 15 and above.

MCI revealed the poll results at a Mandarin dialogue jointly organised by the government’s feedback unit Reach, local radio station UFM1003 and Shin Min Daily News at SPH Media’s News Centre in Toa Payoh on Thursday.

The event was attended by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, who is also the Second Minister for Home Affairs.

Addressing why young people fell for scams even though they said they were confident, she said: “I think part of the reason is that young people are more likely to use digital services, and they spend more time online as well.

“But as a result, especially if they are very interested to get the services done quickly, they may also let their guard down. So the takeaway is really that we need to remain vigilant at all times.”

In the latest Singapore Police Force (SPF) weekly scams bulletin released on Friday, the top five scams were investment scams, job scams, fake friend call scams, e-commerce scams and credit-for-sex scams.

According to the police’s mid-year scam statistics, young adults fell for job scams the most.