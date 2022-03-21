Young people lured by fast buck to be money mules

SINGAPORE - The promise of easy money on gambling websites and in advertisements on social media has lured many young people into becoming money mules who allow money to flow through their bank accounts for illicit purposes.

An MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, Mr Don Wee, raised the matter in Parliament during the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) budget debate earlier this month.

He noted that more than 7,000 scammers and money mules were investigated and arrested last year, and money mules "seem to become younger than before".

Data provided by the police to The Straits Times (ST) showed that while more people have been arrested as scammers and money mules across all age groups in recent years, those below 30 accounted for about half of all arrests.

Between 2019 and last year, 1,239 scammers and money mules were below 30 when they were arrested.

In an interview with ST, Mr Wee said: "It's very different from the situation in the past when the borrowers themselves became money mules as a form of repayment with the unauthorised moneylenders.

"The recent high-profile phishing scams suggest that the younger ones may be tempted and lured by easy money, especially when they go into online gaming websites.

"There will be a lot of push advertisements prompting them if they are interested in quick money-making mechanisms."

A number of recent cases highlighted the lure of easy money.

Two men, aged 19 and 25, were recently arrested for allegedly relinquishing their own bank accounts and disclosing their Singpass login details to assist scammers, so they could earn a commission.

Almost $1 million made from cheating offences was purportedly moved to those accounts, said the police.

A case earlier this month showed money mules could pocket significant sums.

Nur Syafiqah Mohamad Awal, 20, had kept around $200,000 and spent some on clothes and staycations.