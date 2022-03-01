Woman charged over possessing $290,000 in criminal proceeds from love scams

SINGAPORE - A woman who allegedly possessed $290,000 in criminal proceeds was charged in court on Tuesday (March 1).

Charge sheets said that Noorul Ayn Abdul Shukoor, 47, then the director of Shaahi Restaurant, had on three occasions in December 2020 received funds that were suspected of being benefits from criminal conduct.

She had failed to satisfactorily explain how she came by the funds.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they received a report from a victim of an Internet love scam in December 2020.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman, had befriended a man online who claimed to have sent her a parcel. She then received several phone calls telling her that the parcel was held back by Singapore Customs and she needed to pay certain fees for it to be released.

The victim transferred $16,000 to a corporate bank account that belonged to the accused, as instructed.

She made a police report when she was asked to make more payments a few days later and realised she had been cheated.

The police said investigations showed that another 58-year-old victim had transferred $274,000 to the same bank account after falling prey to the love scam.

Noorul is currently out on $15,000 bail and is expected to be back in court on March 22.

Those convicted of possessing or using property that may be reasonably suspected of being criminal benefits can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $150,000, or both.

The offence of failing to maintain accounting records under the Companies Act carries a fine of up to $5,000, or a jail term of up to 12 months.