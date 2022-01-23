Young lawyers cite long hours, stress for quitting amid calls for more support from legal fraternity

SINGAPORE - The high attrition rates of junior lawyers has some law firms worried about the profession's rejuvenation process as older lawyers retire and younger ones grow disillusioned and leave the industry.

The departures represent a "worrying trend", said Ms Koh Swee Yen, a partner at one of Singapore's Big Four law firms, WongPartnership. She was recently appointed senior counsel.

Senior counsel Gregory Vijayendran from Rajah & Tann, another Big Four law firm, said "we will be unable to renew ourselves as a profession and will lose our bright young talent to other industries" if the exodus keeps up in the coming years.

In a speech on Jan 10 during a ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, newly appointed Law Society president Adrian Tan highlighted the loss of 310 junior lawyers from the profession in 2021.

This means that about one in seven junior lawyers, defined as those who have practised law for less than five years, stopped practising last year.

While pointing out that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an effect on resignations across all sectors, Mr Tan said one reason junior lawyers left in droves last year could be the intense pace of work brought on by technology.

"It may be tougher to be a young lawyer now than at any time in history," he said.

"E-mails and instant messaging mean that they operate at a far more intense pace, compared to previous generations. Young lawyers are on call night and day. Many are exhausted."

He added that burnout was not a new phenomenon, a view echoed by Ms Tan Jun Yin, who was called to the Bar in 2016 but left her job as a criminal defence lawyer slightly more than three years later.

"Long hours have always been a feature of the legal sector. I didn't mind working hard and it is often necessary to put in the hours to do a thorough job, but constantly ending work late in the night is not sustainable over a long-term career," she said.

Ms Adeline Seet, 24, said her decision to quit her firm was due to the anxiety and stress she felt from having to deal with the structural problems of a small law firm.

She said: "As someone new (to the industry) and conflict-averse, I find it hard to speak out about these problems although my colleagues are really very approachable.

"It just got very overwhelming for me, and I decided that it was in my best interests at the moment to leave after less than a year. I'm really not sure if I will leave the profession altogether, I'm still trying to decide. "