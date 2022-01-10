Law Society to find out why more lawyers, especially younger ones, leave profession

SINGAPORE - The legal profession saw a record number leave its ranks last year, and a concerned Law Society wants to find out why young lawyers in particular are quitting, its new president Adrian Tan said on Monday (Jan 10).

In his maiden speech at the annual ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year, he added that the number of lawyers who exited the profession hit a five-year high of 538, an "alarming" year-on-year increase of over 30 per cent.

For the past four years, the number hovered between 380 and 430, he noted.

Out of the 538 departures, 310 were made by junior lawyers who have practised for less than five years. They made up 14 per cent of the lawyers in that category, he said.

Coupled with a record low number of new lawyers being called to the Bar last year, the junior category "might be facing a perfect storm", said Mr Tan.

"New lawyers rejuvenate the profession, providing the nation with advocates, solicitors, prosecutors, registrars and judicial officers. It's important that, after investing so much to train them, we find ways to retain them," he added.

"It takes years, maybe decades, to be any good at this job. Law requires sustained focus and dedication. Law is not a gig, but a calling."

Mr Tan said the Law Society will study the attrition rate of young lawyers.

The obvious question, he added, is whether blame should fall on the pandemic.

"The truth is that, even before 2020, young lawyers were complaining of burnout," he added.

"The hours are long, and clients are demanding. Thanks to technology, young lawyers are on call night and day. E-mail and instant messaging mean that they operate at a far more intense pace, compared to previous generations."

In response, the Law Society has introduced more than a dozen support schemes, which include senior lawyers volunteering to guide juniors on law and career issues and external counselling services.

However, these are reactive solutions that do not address the cause of the problem, said Mr Tan.

He added that younger lawyers are different from their predecessors, many of whom viewed their careers as the central focus of their lives and described themselves as being married to the law.