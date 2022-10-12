19-year-old charged with murder of father in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old has been charged with allegedly killing his father, in an incident on Monday that shocked neighbours where they live at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai is accused of the murder of Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47.

The teenager appeared in court via video link at about 10am on Oct 12 wearing a polo T-shirt and blue mask. He kept his head down during the proceedings.

The police requested for him to be remanded at Central Police Division for their investigations, and for him to be brought out to aid the process.

District Judge Terence Tay agreed for Sylesnar Seah, who is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo and Palmer, to be remanded for two days.

Mr Sudheesan on Wednesday applied for unlimited access to the teen, to speak to him about the case and assist him with applications.

Sylesnar Seah is to appear in court again on Thursday.

Business records list the victim and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter. The family lives in a unit on the fifth floor.

Sylesnar Seah is believed to be their youngest child.

Neighbours were still in disbelief when The Straits Times visited the block the day after the incident.

One resident said she saw the victim with his face and clothes covered in blood before he collapsed on the floor.

The police said it received a call for help at 7.05pm, but when officers got to the scene, they found the victim lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics, and Sylesnar was arrested at the scene.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.