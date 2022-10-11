Woman recalls sight of Yishun murder victim moments before he died

SINGAPORE - When she opened the door, a shocking sight greeted her - a middle-aged man, with a knife in his hand and his face and clothes covered in blood, whispered to her to let him into the flat.

He then collapsed to the floor, as the woman, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ady, 57, ran to a room to hide and call the police.

This was the scene at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4 on Monday evening when a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after he was found motionless on the floor.

The police, who said they received a call for help at around 7.05pm, have arrested the man's 19-year-old son for murder.

When The Straits Times visited Block 653 on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Ady, who lives in a fourth-floor unit with her friend's family, said she heard frantic knocking on the front door at around 7pm on Monday.

"I thought it was my friend's son because he had said he was coming home for dinner, and I thought he might have forgotten his keys," she said.

"But when I opened the door, I saw the man's face covered with blood, and his clothes were also soaked in blood.

"He was holding a knife, about 20cm long, and leaning on the clothing racks at the corridor."

She added that the man seemed to have said something to a younger man at the lift landing before collapsing.

ST understands the deceased is Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, a businessman who had past ventures in the construction industry.

Business records list him and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter.

The 19-year-old suspect is believed to be their youngest child. His social media accounts show that he is an avid gamer.