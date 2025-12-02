Worker dislodged 62kg steel bar that fell and killed colleague in 2024 Tuas accident: Coroner

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Zhan Fugui was working on the ground level of a steel reinforcement structure for a wall, while Mr Feng was working on a scaffold above him.

SINGAPORE – While working at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant site, a construction worker was hit by a falling 62kg steel rebar – or reinforcement bar – dislodged by a colleague working above him.

Chinese national Zhan Fugui, 46, died in hospital from a head injury in the incident, which happened at around 3am on Oct 18, 2024.

Coroner Brenda Chua, in her inquiry findings dated Nov 28, emphasised the importance of adherence to safety measures to prevent such incidents from occurring.

The Tuas Water Reclamation Plant in Tuas Nexus Drive is a project under national water agency PUB.

Mr Zhan worked for DKS Builders, which provided reinforced concrete workers for sub-contractor Heng Tai Construction (HTC), which was engaged by the main contractor for the site, Sinohydro Corporation.

Mr Zhan was with his colleague, Mr Feng Rujun, and safety officers from Sinohydro and HTC.

Mr Zhan was working on the ground level, at the rear face of a steel reinforcement structure for a wall. Mr Feng was working on a scaffold above Mr Zhan at the front face of the wall.

As Mr Feng was trying to prise and shift an obstructing rebar, Mr Zhan crossed from the rear to the front face of the wall.

A 9.8m-long rebar weighing about 62kg fell from a height of about 6.4m, striking Mr Zhan.

An assistant manager from Sinohydro saw Mr Zhan unconscious on the ground with his helmet broken. Mr Zhan was rushed to the National University Hospital, where he died at around 9.25am on Oct 18 from skull and brain injuries.

Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigation officer (IO) Shaun Teo Wei Rong told the court that Mr Feng did not secure a thicker wire tie to the dislodged rebar. He said such ties are used to secure one horizontal rebar to another to reduce the risk of the rebars falling.

MOM’s investigations also revealed it was probable Mr Feng had loosened or removed up to 12 wire ties from the dislodged rebar, out of the total number of 32 wire ties across its entire span.

It was likely Mr Feng had either prised, hammered or pivoted on the dislodged rebar, causing sufficient force for the remaining wire ties to give way and the rebar to fall, according to investigations.

MOM’s investigations revealed it was probable Mr Feng had loosened or removed up to 12 wire ties from the dislodged rebar, from 32 wire ties in total. PHOTO: COURT DOCUMENTS

Mr Feng said he was sure there was no one underneath him when he was pushing the rebars, and he did not have time to react, or warn Mr Zhan.

An earlier media report stated a 35-year-old man was arrested for negligence causing death . It is unclear if he was Mr Feng.

PUB had said a safety timeout was imposed on the worksite, during which safety procedures involving steel bars were reviewed.

The police do not suspect foul play. Mr Zhan’s wife, who lives in China with their 21-year-old son, did not raise any concerns about his death.

MOM considering punishment

Coroner Chua accepted MOM’s investigations and ruled that Mr Zhan’s death was due to a work-related accident.

The findings state that MOM was contemplating taking enforcement actions against the parties involved, but no details were given on which parties and what these punishments were.

MOM’s investigation report noted that Sinohydro had implemented a workplace safety and health management system.

HTC had conducted a risk assessment and established a safe work procedure regarding reinforced concret ing works. It had also provided adequate supervision and a safe means of height access for its workers, added the report.

The report added that Mr Zhan’s and Mr Feng’s work hours were from 8pm to 8am from Mondays to Saturdays, with about two hours of rest per night.

In the three months leading to the accident, Mr Zhan and Mr Feng had worked an average of about 38 and 41 hours of overtime per month respectively. This is being investigated and assessed by MOM at the time of the coroner’s inquiry.

According to MOM’s website, an employee can only clock up to 72 overtime hours a month.

Because of the accident, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council reminded companies to identify the risk of falling objects, and to only deploy workers who have received adequate WSH training.