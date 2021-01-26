Woman who claims to be 'sovereign' expected to face another charge under Women's Charter

SINGAPORE - The woman who claimed she was a "sovereign" when told to wear a mask in public is expected to face another charge under the Women's Charter.

Paramjeet Kaur, 41, currently faces six charges, four of which are for breaching Covid-19 regulations. The remaining two are for public nuisance and for failing to report her change of home address.

Her case was heard again on Tuesday morning (Jan 26) but she was not in court as her presence was dispensed with.

Defence lawyer Mohamed Arshad told District Judge Adam Nakhoda that his client could face another charge under the Women's Charter. It is not clear what it will be for. The judge adjourned the case on Tuesday and sent it to the community court.

Kaur made headlines after she was caught on video claiming to be a "sovereign" during an argument with passers-by at Shunfu Mart near Upper Thomson Road in May last year.

In the video, which went viral online, she is heard making claims that the law does not apply to her.

"It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police," she said. "They have no say over me."

She also claimed that she was "not a person", but was instead "we the people".

Kaur is currently out on $10,000 bail, and her case will be heard again on Feb 22.

For failing to wear a mask over the nose and mouth, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.