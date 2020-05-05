Woman who allegedly didn't wear a mask at Shunfu Mart charged with offences including being public nuisance

SINGAPORE - A woman, who had allegedly failed to wear a mask at Shunfu Mart near Upper Thomson Road amid the coronavirus outbreak, appeared in a district court on Tuesday (May 5) and was charged with offences, including one count of being a public nuisance.

Paramjeet Kaur, 40, was also handed charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Kaur is represented by lawyer Satwant Singh, who told the court that he wanted to advise her on the law.

Appearing in court via video link with a mask across her chin, Kaur said: "I am a living woman and that is my only capacity in this matter. I extend my sovereign immunity to Satwant and I asked Satwant to represent me."

The Singaporean made headlines after videos of her allegedly engaging passers-by in a heated argument began circulating on Sunday afternoon.

In one clip, a woman, believed to be Kaur, says to a couple of other people: "You don't tell people what to do, that's the law."

An onlooker replies that she should not have made an indecent gesture, but the woman retorts: "You should have minded your own business... in the first place, you should not have been shouting at me."

In another clip, at a different location, she can be seen covering her face with her arm and holding on to a phone together with a 47-year-old woman, while arguing with another group of people.

In it, she claims to be a "sovereign", saying: "It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me."

A man, who is off-screen, responds: "This doesn't even make any sense. If you're a person in Singapore, you have to follow the rules of Singapore."

But the woman replies: "That's the thing - I'm not a person, I'm 'we the people'."

On Tuesday, the prosecution suggested for Kaur to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for psychiatric observation. When she heard this, she firmly replied: "No."

Her lawyer, Mr Singh, said that Kaur has no known medical history with IMH.

She will be remanded at the IMH and be back in court on May 19.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Chinese evening paper Lianhe Wanbao spoke to a woman who identified herself as Kaur's mother. She said that Kaur is a physiotherapist who had lived in Australia for 20 years before returning to Singapore last year.

On Monday evening, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook post that he had "checked up" what Kaur might have meant by referring to "sovereign".

He said: "There is a movement in the United States, and adherents to that movement, (broadly speaking) reject Government, reject the police and any kind of authority... Such people should not live within society - she should not expect any of the benefits that come from this system of governance, including her security, medical care, other benefits."

Police said in a statement that officers arrested Kaur at around 9pm on Monday.

They added: "Everyone should take the circuit breaker measures seriously. The police will not tolerate such blatant disregard of the law and wilful breaches of safe distancing measures. Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19."

For failing to wear a mask over the nose and mouth, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.