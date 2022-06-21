Woman dies after being hit by taxi in Ang Mo Kio, allegedly dragged for 20m

SINGAPORE - A woman was killed after she was hit by a taxi and allegedly dragged along the road for about 20m on Monday evening (June 20).

The police were alerted to the incident in Ang Mo Kio Street 21 at around 10.25pm.

The 61-year-old woman, who the police said was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 53-year-old driver of a Trans-Cab taxi was arrested for careless driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing.

Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman had been dragged for about 20m.

A pool of blood believed to have been close to the point of impact was about 20m away from the blue police tent covering the body on Monday night.

The taxi is believed to have collided with the woman, travelling a distance before making a U-turn when the driver realised that he had hit someone.

He was reportedly in distress at the scene, and his family members had to be called on to calm him down.